Lebanon hospital staff terrorized by man throwing chairs, breaking windows

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – There were some frightening moments for administrators and nursing personnel at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

An irate man, later identified as Derrick Rhodes Jr, entered the facility and threatened staff before breaking furniture.

According to records, the 24-year-old has a lengthy history that includes resisting arrest, theft, drug charges, and weapon possession.

It’s been a week and still the windows at the hospital administrator’s office are damaged and boarded with plywood.

Frightened hospital staff barricaded themselves inside offices and called 911 for help.

One caller told the dispatcher, “He’s got something. Tennova in Lebanon. Hurry, hurry! He’s locked in an office and tearing it all apart, and he had people in there with him, locked in there with him, employees. He is busting out windows and he did have people trapped in there with him.

The caller said Rhodes picked up a chair and tried to hit her.

“He tried to break out the window,” the caller explained. “He picked up the chair and when he opened the door, I was behind it, and he was trying to hit the window. He turned the door toward me and the man opens the door who works here to help me. He was not going to let me out and I was begging him to please let me out. He is crazy.”

Lebanon police arrived quickly and found the 24-year-old hiding in a decorative pond.

Rhodes was taken into custody at gunpoint and booked into the Wilson County jail after an intense struggle.

He is now charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and felony vandalism.

Rhodes remains booked until a $12,500 bond and is due in court Tuesday.

A Tennova spokesperson told News 2 the hospital’s on-site security did a phenomenal job responding and partnering with Lebanon police. Staff want to make it clear the incident never impacted patient care areas.