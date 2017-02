NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Grandview Avenue in south Nashville near Thompson Lane is closed after a vehicle ran into a pole.

The crash occurred in the 2600 block of Grandview Avenue at around 8 a.m. Monday.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to repair the damage. Click here to view the News 2 Traffic Tracker map.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.