Driver shot by police after pursuit, striking officer with vehicle

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cocke County.

The incident started at around 11:15 Sunday night when a park rangers saw a speeding vehicle and made a traffic stop.

As the ranger approached the car the driver turned and sped off in the opposite direction. The ranger’s foot was run over by the suspect.

The ranger, along with officers from the Gatlinburg Police Department, pursued the female driver until she pulled into Smoky Mountain Elementary School.

Officers tried to block the car, but the driver rammed into a police cruiser and then drove off into a field.

When officers tried to block the car again, the driver continued on and hit an officer when he was getting out his cruiser.

Shots were fired at the driver when the vehicle continued on toward the injured deputy.

The driver was airlifted to UT Medical Center. The officer was also transported, but has since been treated and released.

The suspect’s condition has not been released and charges have not been announced.