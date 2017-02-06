Deputies seek convicted drug dealer who failed to report for 12-year prison sentence

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County deputies are seeking a convicted drug dealer who failed to report for his 12-year prison sentence.

Authorities say 34-year-old Deangelo Martinez Radley, of Murfreesboro, is also known as Angelo Radley and Deangelo Davis.

His last known address is Benley Street, according to authorities.

Radley is 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 287 pounds and has several tattoos. They include faces and clowns on his right arm, Freddy Krueger and a nude woman on his left arm and teardrops below his right eye.

Hey has been driving a 2005 silver Kia Amanti, but the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said his driver’s license is revoked.

In addition to the prison sentence, there are several active warrants against Radley. He’s considered armed and dangerous and has made previous threats to law enforcement officers.

If you see Radley or have any information about him, call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550 Extension 3209 or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.