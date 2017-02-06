City wants to buy Green Hills CVS to improve congested intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A highly congested intersection in Green Hills is set to be discussed Tuesday night at the Metro Council meeting.

An ordinance proposes to realign the intersection of Hillsboro Road with Crestmoor and Glen Echo.

The city wants to purchase the CVS on the corner. Negotiations are still ongoing, but the process has been dragged out.

The city has filed a condemnation order in the event that an eminent domain is necessary.

The goal is to build a road on top of the CVS property that would connect to Glen Echo and Crestmoor to ease the traffic congestion.

Josh Beckman, who lives in the neighborhood, says traffic seems to get worse by the day.

“Rush hour never used to be a really big pain, but now you have to plan for it in advance because it’s going to be crowded,” he told News 2.

Beckman said Hillsboro Road is daily pain for his commute. In terms of the traffic change, he thinks it would be a great idea.

“Anything that would eliminate the requirement to turn right then turn left would certainly speed things up. That’d be good,” he said.

Beckman said another problem is the staggered red lights that don’t allow traffic to flow easily.