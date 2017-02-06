4 businesses broken into on Fatherland Street in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The owners of four neighboring East Nashville businesses are hoping Metro police can find the man who broke into their shops.

All of the break-ins happened on Fatherland Street around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The last two businesses the man broke into are connected, but he didn’t notice the doors right next to each other. So he jimmied the locks on each one and found himself standing in the same spot he just left minutes later.

Nothing was taken from those two businesses. The man also didn’t seem to notice the surveillance cameras in the first two businesses.

Dustin Ponscheck who owns The Trunk said the suspect was in and out of his shop in about 40 seconds, and he was only looking for one thing.

“He went straight for the register. Normally we don’t keep cash here, but I guess the guy just got lucky,” said Ponscheck.

The thief broke into each business through the back doors. Ponscheck told News 2 he believes the man used some sort of tool to pry them open because of the damage.

“This piece of the jamb was actually hanging loose, and also the same piece was what Lisa found on the ground when she came in this morning at Baxter and Bailey,” said Ponscheck.

The burglar stole around $220 before he moved on to Chocolate FX next door, and once again, went straight to the cash drawer.

“He went through my register drawer, searched all around the register, like he was looking for a cash bag or whatnot, and some of the coins are missing out of the register because that was pretty much all I had in there,” said Andrea Smith, owner of Chocolate FX.

Smith told News 2 cars in the parking lot behind the business have also been broken into recently, and just last month, two strangers were waiting by her car when she got off work.

“They came to attack me and I quickly thought to just bang as hard as I could on my neighbor’s door, and when she opened the door, that’s when they ran,” said Smith.

“I think just about every business through here at one time or another has had some type of encounter. I was just speaking with Far East and Frothy Monkey, and I know they had someone try to kick in their back door recently,” Ponscheck told News 2.

It’s because of instances like that that the business owners on Fatherland Street had deadbolts installed on their doors today.

They say there seems to be quite a bit of crime in that area lately, but they’re watching out for each other.

