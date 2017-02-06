2 skimmers found at gas station on busy Murfreesboro road

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you purchased gas at a station in Murfreesboro, you may want to keep a close eye on your bank statement or even check your credit report.

Two skimmers were found on pumps at a station on Memorial Blvd. and your personal information could have been compromised by the illegal devices.

This past Thursday at the Marathon station at 728 Memorial Blvd., clerk Sonal Dixit, noticed something wasn’t right with the credit card system.

“The credit card doesn’t work outside and the pump getting slow; we tried rebooting and everything and it not working,” Dixit said.

She called a technician who discovered pumps three and four had been tampered with.

“He come inside and shows me that someone hacked the pin and everything,” she said.

Two skimming devices, used to steal credit and debit card information, were found inside the pumps.

“It’s not good because your information goes to the credit card people and are afraid you information goes to someone else,” Dixit said.

Authorities said it’s best to be safe than sorry. Before you pump your gas, make sure there are no external devices, and if you swipe your card and it doesn’t work the first time, it’s best to go inside the store and pay.”

Police said it’s always a good idea to use the pumps closer to the store.

They also said not all skimming devices are visible. Police found a device attached to a card reader inside a gas pump in 2016 attached to the card reader.

“I’ve seen cases where the door is standing wide open, when you pull into a gas station, that’s one you wouldn’t want to use,” Evans said. “Or if you look and see if that piece of tape, the seal is broken, don’t use that one and inform the clerk so they can call the authorities and shut that pump down temporarily.”

Tyree Watson doesn’t use his cards at the pump, mainly because banks can place a hold on your card sometimes up to seven days.

“That’s a quick way to get somebody’s information right, you know,” Watson said. “That’s just another reason I don’t use my card at the pump.”

Customer Michael Catron said he will start paying closer attention.

“I’m one of those customers that are so naïve I don’t really look for anything when I pump my gas or even when I type my pin code in with a pin pad,” Catron said.

Police said this is not just happening in Murfreesboro. Skimmers are being found on gas pumps in other parts of the state and across the country.

“It shocks me to be honest with me and it’s not the right thing to do, and yeah; I hope somebody catch him,” Dixit said.

Police are encouraging customers who may have used pumps three and four at that Marathon station to check credit card and debit card statements for any unusual activity.