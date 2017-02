MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating a suspicious death.

It happened it the area of Mercury Boulevard and Dill Lane.

The victim is described as a black male who was in his late teens or early 20s, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed 160 pounds.

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

No other details have been released at this time.