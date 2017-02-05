Multiple schools close due to flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several schools have closed recently due to the flu.

Van Buren County Schools announced Sunday night that they will be closed Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 because of illness.

Muhlenberg County Schools in Kentucky has also cancelled class on those days.

They’re not the only ones dealing with the flu.

Both Bedford and Overton county school districts were closed Friday.

The number of flu cases are on the rise in Middle Tennessee. The department of health also says 29 out of 95 Tennessee counties have had at least one case of the flu.