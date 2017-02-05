Man accused of stealing car while driver filled tire with air

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for stealing another man’s car as he was filling his tire with air.

According to Metro police, the victim offered two men a ride from Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville. When he stopped to put air in his tire, 24-Year-old Austin Reeves reportedly jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.

Officers found the car on the side of Interstate 65 near Old Hickory Boulevard with a flat tire.

Reeves was charged with theft and his bond was set at $6,000.

Detectives are working to figure out if the other man who was offered a ride had anything to do with the crime.