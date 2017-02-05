Kurdish family stopped by travel ban returns home to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Kurdish family stopped on their way to Nashville by President Donald Trump’s travel ban is now on their way home to Music City.

In just a couple of hours, there will be a welcoming event at Nashville International Airport for Fuad Sharif Suleman and his family.

Suleman says he’s thankful for the support they’ve received.

“To take this opportunity to thank all of the people of Nashville, all of the people of Tennessee you know, because they were sympathized, and they are protesting against this order so I am very grateful,” explained Suleman.

To welcome the family, the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition put together a welcoming gathering at the airport at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Megan Barry, Congressman Jim Cooper and actress Connie Britton from the show “Nashville” will be in attendance.

News 2 reporter Stephanie Langston will have a full report at 5 and 10.

Tonight I'll be joining @mayormeganbarry at the airport to welcome the Sharefs, a Kurdish… https://t.co/HRSTQg5btI — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) February 5, 2017