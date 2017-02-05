Kurdish family stopped by travel ban makes way to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Kurdish family stopped on their way to Nashville by President Donald Trump’s travel ban is now making their way to Music City.

Fuad Sharif Suleman and his family are expected to arrive Sunday night.

Suleman, an Iraqi refugee, was denied entry into the US despite being approved for a special immigrant visa for his work as a translator.

Suleman told News 2 he’s thankful for the support they’ve received.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people of Nashville, all of the people of Tennessee you know, because they were sympathized, and they are protesting against this order so I am very grateful,” explained Suleman.

To welcome the family, the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition put together a welcoming gathering at the Nashville International Airport at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Megan Barry, Congressman Jim Cooper and actress Connie Britton from the show “Nashville” will be in attendance.

News 2 reporter Stephanie Langston will have a full report at 10.

Tonight I'll be joining @mayormeganbarry at the airport to welcome the Sharefs, a Kurdish… https://t.co/HRSTQg5btI — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) February 5, 2017