Franklin restaurant: ‘We will show the big game, but not halftime show’

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A restaurant in Franklin has informed its patrons that it will not air Sunday night’s halftime show.
Jack and Jameson’s Smokehouse posted a message on Facebook saying, “We will be showing the big game today but WILL NOT BE SHOWING THE HALFTIME SHOW.”
They went on to say they wanted to keep a family atmosphere during the game.
In a later post, the restaurant said, “Anyone remember a “wardrobe malfunction?”
They were referring to Super Bowl Bowl XXXVIII when Janet Jackson’s breast was exposed during a performance with Justin Timberlake.
Lady Gaga will perform the halftime show for this year’s game in Houston, Texas.