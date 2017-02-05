Franklin restaurant: ‘We will show the big game, but not halftime show’

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A restaurant in Franklin has informed its patrons that it will not air Sunday night’s halftime show.

Jack and Jameson’s Smokehouse posted a message on Facebook saying, “We will be showing the big game today but WILL NOT BE SHOWING THE HALFTIME SHOW.”

They went on to say they wanted to keep a family atmosphere during the game.

In a later post, the restaurant said, “Anyone remember a “wardrobe malfunction?”

They were referring to Super Bowl Bowl XXXVIII when Janet Jackson’s breast was exposed during a performance with Justin Timberlake.

Lady Gaga will perform the halftime show for this year’s game in Houston, Texas.