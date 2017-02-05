Family identifies teen killed in fiery Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen killed in a fiery crash in Antioch Tuesday has been identified by her family as 16-year-old Andrea Solano.

Solano’s father told News 2 she was a sophomore at Antioch High School.

PHOTOS: Fatal crash in Antioch

The 7 a.m. fatal crash on Murfreesboro Pike shut down the road for hours not far from the Hobson Pike intersection.

According to Metro police, it happened as the 16-year-old was driving down Murfreesboro toward Hobson at a high rate speed. He was heading to Antioch High School with Solano in his car.

MORE: Speeding has been concern in area of deadly Antioch crash

Authorities said an SUV then pulled out of an apartment complex to turn into traffic, causing the 16-year-old to veer to the left.

The Nissan then drove into oncoming traffic after lightly hitting the SUV, causing it to hit two other cars.

Both the 16-year-old driver and Solano became trapped inside the Nissan as it caught on fire. Passersby were able to rescue the driver, but Solano died in the flames.

Metro police also said the driver of a Toyota Corolla, now identified as 44-year-old Miguel Lopez Rodriguez, was killed in the crash. His wife was also hurt and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

After the crash, officials said the 16-year-old was interviewed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

It was later announced he was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.