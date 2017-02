NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two drivers walked away uninjured after a rollover crash near downtown Nashville Sunday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the foot of the Interstate 40 ramp at Second Avenue South.

Police on the scene say an Audi sedan collided with a Ford SUV, causing the SUV to roll on its side.

No one was injured and it was not immediately clear what led to the accident.