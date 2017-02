MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 9-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to Mt. Juliet police, an unrestrained, large dog bit the child as he was playing in the yard of a friend’s house located in the Willoughby Station subdivision.

He was treated for minor injuries to his hip, but is expected to be OK.

Animal control came to the scene and the dog was quarantined.