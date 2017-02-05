At least 1 killed in Williamson County crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash near the Williamson County line early Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the fatal crash happened in the 1800 block of Carters Creek Pike.

The THP’s critical incident response team is assisting with the investigation.

Carters Creek Pike is currently closed and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.