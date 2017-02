NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 57-year-old man died after he crashed his SUV in Donelson Saturday evening.

According to Metro police, Robert Pilmer was traveling north down Donelson Pike in his 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a telephone pole.

Pilmer, who was a wearing seat belt, was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Authorities say neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash.