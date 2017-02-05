2 men injured in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured.

According to a press release, the victims walked into the Fort Campbell Boulevard Mapco station Sunday at 1:53 a.m. with gunshot wounds.

A 34-year old man had a wound to his leg, and a 21-year-old man had a bullet graze to his ear and cheek.

The man with the leg wound was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, while the man who was grazed by a bullet went to Tennova Healthcare.

Both had non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating the crime, authorities learned the victims were with three other men in a gold Jeep Cherokee on Fort Campbell Boulevard when they got into an argument with the people in an adjacent car.

Shots were reportedly fired from that other car, hitting the two men.

The Jeep Cherokee had at least three bullet holes from the incident.

Police say the shooting may have stemmed from a a fight the weekend before at a local billiards hall.