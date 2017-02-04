Vols winning streak stops at 4

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WKRN) – They were the hottest team in the SEC until visiting Mississippi State Saturday afternoon. Blowing a 19-point lead, the Vols lost to the Bulldogs 64-59 in Starkville.

In the first half it seemed as if Tennessee was going to run away with the game when Grant Williams got a shooters roll on a 3-pointer that put the Vols up 15 with 12:45 to play in the first half.

Tennessee led by as many as 19 points at the 4:50 mark of the first half, but they went into the locker room with a 12-point advantage.

The second half started out with the Vols getting the lead back up to 18-points after Grant Williams helped them to put a dagger in the Bulldogs.

The game was far from over as Mississippi State rallied to tie the game after Quinndary Weatherspoon scored in transition to even it up at 51-51.

The Bulldogs used a couple of 3-pointers to take a 4-point lead with under four minutes to go in the game as the Vols struggled to find points when they needed them.

Jordan Bowden made it a 1-point game after scoring on a lay-up with around a minute remaining, but that is as close as the Vols would get as they could not hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with under 30 seconds remaining.

Jordan Bone led the Vols with 13 points, while Grant Williams chipped in 11 points. Mississippi State snapped the Vols 4-game winning streak 64-59, while Mario Kegler led the Bulldogs with 17 points.

Tennessee drops to 5-5 in the SEC and 13-10 overall.