Vince Gill, Billy Ray Cyrus to sing at Nashville officer’s memorial service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two well-known names in country music will honor the life of a fallen Metro Nashville officer next week.

Vince Gill and Billy Ray Cyrus will sing at Officer Eric Mumaw’s memorial service.

Cyrus released the following statement about Mumaw’s passing:

My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Mumaw’s family, friends, Metro PD and all who’s hearts are broken at this time of great loss. “Some Gave All” is a song I wrote in 1989 about heroes who sometimes make the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation, our freedom and the unselfishness in serving others. Officer Mumaw is an American Hero! He will never be forgotten… and his legacy will live on forever.”

Mumaw, 44, died during a water rescue on the Cumberland River after a suicidal woman let her car roll into the water.

He served on the police force for 18 years.

Visitation for Mumaw will be Monday at Cornerstone Church from 9 a.m. until noon, followed by a memorial service.

