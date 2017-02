MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pickup truck was hit by a train in Murfreesboro Saturday night.

It happened at 6 p.m. on Florence Road.

CSX told News 2 their crews and police officers responded to the scene.

No train members were hurt and the condition of the pickup driver was not immediately known.

