Tennessee Special Olympics Winter Games in Gatlinburg canceled

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – This year’s Tennessee Special Olympics Winter Games, originally planned for this weekend in Ober Gatlinburg, have been canceled for the first time in 30 years.

Special Olympics Tennessee says they felt it was the best decision because of current slope conditions on the mountain and the forecast during the event.

Ober Gatlinburg says it was Special Olympics Tennessee’s decision to cancel the games.

More than 190 athletes had planned to compete in alpine skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

“I’m sad it’s got no snow,” said Olympic athlete Eric Wilson.He’s won two gold medals competing in the Special Olympics and one is in skiing. “Skiing is my favorite sport.”

Gatlinburg is still recovering from the wildfires. The Special Olympics brings both joy and revenue to the city.

Also, all the volunteers for the Winter Games are from Gatlinburg.

“They’re coming off one of their hardest years and they are just begging us to come back,” said Amy Parker, the Vice President of Marketing for Special Olympic Tennessee. “Regardless of the weather they want us to be there to retain a sense of normalcy.”

The event has already been postponed once and there are no plans to reschedule the event.

Special Olympics Tennessee provides year-round training for athletes in 19 sports.