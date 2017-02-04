Super Bowl attendees visit house decorated with 50K beer cans

HOUSTON (WWLP) – Thousands of fans are in the city of Houston, celebrating ahead of Sunday’s game.

There are many beautiful and unique places in Houston, but a house is at the top of the list, not just because of creativity, but also because of dedication. Let’s introduce you to the Beer Can House.

What started as a normal house on Malone Street in Houston has turned into an aluminum masterpiece.

Que Byers, the Supervising Docent for the Orange Show Center/Beer Can House, said, “He basically started out one Saturday on a weekend, tending to the grounds outside, and that one weekend turned into a 20-year period.”

John Milkovisch starting decorating his yard and house with marbles, rocks, and beer cans in 1968.

“He would go to sleep every night and consider what his plans were for the next day,” Byers said.

Covered in flattened cans, can streamers, glass bottles, and pop tops, it’s estimated to be around 50,000 beer cans in all. The house is now owned by the Orange Show Center of Visionary Arts and has become a must-see attraction for Houstonians and visitors alike.

Scott Itzel, a Houston resident, said, “You hear the wind blowing and the cans rattling, it’s awesome.”

Everyone who comes here walks up just looking at a house covered in beer cans, but walks away with so much more. “I feel like they take away a sense of understanding. They take away a sense of creativity,” said Byers.

They also leave their mark in the visitors’ center. “We have a map that shows people from Australia, Madagascar, Europe,” Byers said.

Byers said that John didn’t have a favorite beer, so he would just drink whatever was cheap. John, his wife, Mary, and their neighbors drank all 50,000 cans of beer.

As for John’s motivation, John’s wife, Mary, said he just didn’t want to mow the lawn anymore, so his solution was covering it up with rocks and marbles, and when that was done, he moved on to the house.