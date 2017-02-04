Scuba experience for disabled veterans held in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local lawyer and fireman have come together to put on an scuba diving experience for disabled veterans this weekend.

The free event is being held at Glencliff Comp High School on Antioch Pike. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Veterans are encouraged to bring caretakers, and family members to also participate.

Rob Peal, a retired marine and now partner at Neal and Harwell law firm, got a call from his cousin, Martin Hampton, also a former marine and now local firefighter, a few months ago.

He had an idea of how to give back to those who were injured while or after serving our country.

Peal served in Iraq and Afghanistan and told his cousin why he was interested in helping out.

“I saw a lot of people get hurt, and for whatever reason I didn’t. I feel like have to pay it back. I have to do something for those people that did get hurt,” he explained.

Hampton was introduced to members of T-VAP, the Trident Veteran Adaptive Programs, through his career as a fireman.

Hampton is encouraging any disabled veteran to come give scuba a try.

“You’re not just in there just floating around. There’s something that’s going to test you down there. They’re all a different person when they leave. They’re not babied, they’re all treated with respect, and we have a good time,” he told News 2.

The guys are hoping this will turn into an annual event. They’re paying for the event out of their own pockets this year but will look to put together a fundraiser in the spring for next year’s event.

