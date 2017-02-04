Police work to identify woman hit, killed by car on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify a woman who was hit and killed by a car while walking on Nolensville Pike.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 near Welshwood Drive.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died. She was not carrying identification and authorities have not been able to identify her.

According to police, she was a black woman who appeared to be in her 20s and was 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a small build.

A sketch artist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation helped create a picture of the victim.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 615- 862-7738.