Police alerted to double overdose after little boy runs crying down street

ENON, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Clark County were alerted to a double overdose Wednesday after a little boy ran down the street calling for help.

WHIO reports a female motorist saw a 5-year-old boy running down the street crying “Mom and Dad are dead.”

Deputies arrived to the home on Charlotte Drive and found two adults unresponsive. Carla Logan, 37, was unresponsive on the kitchen floor and required four doses of Narcan before she came to. Chad Drager, 34, was revived after 6 doses of Narcan.

Both reportedly face charges in Clark County Municipal Court.