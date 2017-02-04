Ole Miss knocks off Vanderbilt 81-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ole Miss snapped Vanderbilt University’s two-game winning streak with an 81-74 win at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt led 32-27 at the half, but head coach Bryce Drew said, “Even in the first half when we had a lead, I never thought we were playing as well as we were capable of playing.”

The Commodores were 14-of-39 from the 3-point range and shot 44 percent from the field.

Jeff Roberson led Vandy with a career-high 21 points.

“I think we had a chance in the first half to kind of put them away early and get some momentum but we didn’t do that,”explained Roberson. “Second half they came out and got some momentum and just kept building on that and once they got rolling, it was hard to stop them.”

Ole Miss made four straight 3-pointers in a late second half stretch and Vanderbilt was only able to pull within three.

The Rebels’ Sebastian Siaz recorded his SEC leading 16th double-double with 16 rebounds and 10 points.

Some of the Vanderbilt players were battling flu-like symptoms but senior Luke Kornet said it was a slow start that led to the loss.

“I think we were just kind of slow in executing what we were supposed to be doing on offense,” said Kornet.

Vanderbilt plays at Arkansas on Tuesday.