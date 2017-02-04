Nashville dietitian shares healthy recipes for big game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 chief meteorologist Danielle Breezy and Nashville dietitian Jennifer Webster looked at some healthy options for game day celebrations.

Cucumber Sandwiches:

Mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, ranch dressing mix, and dried dill in a bowl until creamy and smooth. Cut crusts from bread slices; cut sliced bread into decorative shapes (such as rounds or flowers) with cookie cutters. Spread each piece of bread with cream cheese mixture and top with a cucumber slice. Top each canape with a few fresh dill leaves.

Tabouli Salad:

1 cup uncooked bulgur wheat.

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt.

1 cup fresh mint or flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped.

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil.

2 tablespoons lemon juice.

2 celery stalks, finely chopped.

4 green onions, thinly sliced.

1 (7-ounce) can tuna, drained.(optional)

Three Bean Salad with Gouda:

2 tablespoons agave nectar or honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cup steamed, cooled and chopped green beans (about 6 ounces raw)

1 large tomato, seeded and diced

1 cup diced Gouda cheese (about 5 ounces)

1/2 red onion, diced

Hummus Dip:

Put garlic in a food processor and pulse to roughly chop. Add garbanzos, 1/4 cup water, lemon juice, tahini, cumin, tamari, coriander and a pinch of cayenne, and process until creamy and smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover and chill for at least 1 hour. Before serving, let hummus come to room temperature.

Webster recommends having carrots and celery, almonds, popcorn and veggie tortilla chips on your table as healthy snacking options.

Healthy dessert ideas:

Gluten Free Protein Power Balls:

1 cup gluten free steel cut oats. ¾ cup almond butter (or other nut butter)* ¼ cup ground flaxseed. 2 Tablespoons honey* ½ Tablespoon coconut oil. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 2 Tablespoons cacao powder

Gluten Free Chocolate Brownies:

1 (15 1/2 ounce) can black beans (rinsed and drained)

3 eggs

3 tablespoons oil

4 tablespoons cocoa chips



1 pinch sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

3⁄ 4 cup organic cane juice sugar

Mix ingredients together in a blender/food processor until pureed. Pour into a greased 8×8 cake pan. Stir in some chocolate chips and nuts, or leave plain. Bake at 350 F for approximately 30 minutes. Let cool completely before cutting.