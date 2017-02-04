Nashville dietitian shares healthy recipes for big game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 chief meteorologist Danielle Breezy and Nashville dietitian Jennifer Webster looked at some healthy options for game day celebrations.
Cucumber Sandwiches:
- Mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, ranch dressing mix, and dried dill in a bowl until creamy and smooth.
- Cut crusts from bread slices; cut sliced bread into decorative shapes (such as rounds or flowers) with cookie cutters. Spread each piece of bread with cream cheese mixture and top with a cucumber slice. Top each canape with a few fresh dill leaves.
Tabouli Salad:
- 1 cup uncooked bulgur wheat.
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt.
- 1 cup fresh mint or flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped.
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil.
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice.
- 2 celery stalks, finely chopped.
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced.
- 1 (7-ounce) can tuna, drained.(optional)
Three Bean Salad with Gouda:
- 2 tablespoons agave nectar or honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 1/2 cup steamed, cooled and chopped green beans (about 6 ounces raw)
- 1 large tomato, seeded and diced
- 1 cup diced Gouda cheese (about 5 ounces)
- 1/2 red onion, diced
Hummus Dip:
Put garlic in a food processor and pulse to roughly chop. Add garbanzos, 1/4 cup water, lemon juice, tahini, cumin, tamari, coriander and a pinch of cayenne, and process until creamy and smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover and chill for at least 1 hour. Before serving, let hummus come to room temperature.
Webster recommends having carrots and celery, almonds, popcorn and veggie tortilla chips on your table as healthy snacking options.
Healthy dessert ideas:
Gluten Free Protein Power Balls:
- 1 cup gluten free steel cut oats.
- ¾ cup almond butter (or other nut butter)*
- ¼ cup ground flaxseed.
- 2 Tablespoons honey*
- ½ Tablespoon coconut oil.
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
- 2 Tablespoons cacao powder
Gluten Free Chocolate Brownies:
- 1 (15 1/2 ounce) can black beans (rinsed and drained)
- 3 eggs
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 4 tablespoons cocoa chips
- 1 pinch sea salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3⁄4 cup organic cane juice sugar
- Mix ingredients together in a blender/food processor until pureed.
- Pour into a greased 8×8 cake pan.
- Stir in some chocolate chips and nuts, or leave plain.
- Bake at 350 F for approximately 30 minutes.
- Let cool completely before cutting.