Nashville dietitian shares healthy recipes for big game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 chief meteorologist Danielle Breezy and Nashville dietitian Jennifer Webster looked at some healthy options for game day celebrations.

Cucumber Sandwiches:

  1. Mix cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, ranch dressing mix, and dried dill in a bowl until creamy and smooth.
  2. Cut crusts from bread slices; cut sliced bread into decorative shapes (such as rounds or flowers) with cookie cutters. Spread each piece of bread with cream cheese mixture and top with a cucumber slice. Top each canape with a few fresh dill leaves.

Tabouli Salad:

  • 1 cup uncooked bulgur wheat.
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt.
  • 1 cup fresh mint or flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped.
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil.
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice.
  • 2 celery stalks, finely chopped.
  • 4 green onions, thinly sliced.
  • 1 (7-ounce) can tuna, drained.(optional)

Three Bean Salad with Gouda:

  • 2 tablespoons agave nectar or honey
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 1/2 cup steamed, cooled and chopped green beans (about 6 ounces raw)
  • 1 large tomato, seeded and diced
  • 1 cup diced Gouda cheese (about 5 ounces)
  • 1/2 red onion, diced

Hummus Dip:

Put garlic in a food processor and pulse to roughly chop. Add garbanzos, 1/4 cup water, lemon juice, tahini, cumin, tamari, coriander and a pinch of cayenne, and process until creamy and smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover and chill for at least 1 hour. Before serving, let hummus come to room temperature.

Webster recommends having carrots and celery, almonds, popcorn and veggie tortilla chips on your table as healthy snacking options.

Healthy dessert ideas:

Gluten Free Protein Power Balls:

  1. 1 cup gluten free steel cut oats.
  2. ¾ cup almond butter (or other nut butter)*
  3. ¼ cup ground flaxseed.
  4. 2 Tablespoons honey*
  5. ½ Tablespoon coconut oil.
  6. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
  7. 2 Tablespoons cacao powder

Gluten Free Chocolate Brownies:

  • 1 (15 1/2 ounce) can black beans (rinsed and drained)
  • 3 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 4 tablespoons cocoa chips
  • 1 pinch sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 34 cup organic cane juice sugar
  1. Mix ingredients together in a blender/food processor until pureed.
  2. Pour into a greased 8×8 cake pan.
  3. Stir in some chocolate chips and nuts, or leave plain.
  4. Bake at 350 F for approximately 30 minutes.
  5. Let cool completely before cutting.