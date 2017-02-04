Murfreesboro police, firefighters compete in ‘Guns N Hoses’ game

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro set aside their guns and badges and firefighters put down their hoses to pick up a basketball on Saturday.

They were taking part in the “Guns N Hoses” charity game at Middle Tennessee Christian School.

The police officers were called for several “steals” and “pick-pockets,” but the firemen were on fire and went on to extinguish the officers, 77 to 40. The evnt raised $1,200 for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

Members of both departments say they’ve been affected by cancer, so they wanted to help in any way they could.

“Here lately, we’ve had several people pass away and we’ve got several people affected by it, so when we can come do something like this that benefit not only our people but the rest of the people in Rutherford County, we are super excited to come together and do that,” stated Ashley McDonald with the Murfreesboro Fire amd Rescue Department.

This was the first year for the Guns N Hoses event in Murfreesboro.

For more information on Relay for Life, click here.