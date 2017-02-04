JOE BIDDLE: Super Bowl a world event

“We’re not here to start no trouble,

We’re just here to do the Super Bowl shuffle.’’

Ah, the poetry, the jaunty little production the 1985 Chicago Bears made up and released before the Bears went on to win Super Bowl XX.

They had individual players sing their verse and add the chorus. Former Tennessee State star Richard Dent was in the choir. So was former Tennessee All-American Willie Gault.

I don’t know what part it played in the Bears Super Bowl victory, but it obviously showed how loose the team was before the game.

Former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher was on that team, but the defensive back was injured and did not play.

Somehow, I don’t see Patriots coach Bill Belichick allowing his team a little song and dance before Super Bowl LI, nor I do not see Atlanta coach Dan Quinn following suit from former Bears coach Mike Ditka.

Ditka turned heads when he allowed lineman “Refrigerator’’ Perry to run the ball near the goal line. He also allowed BYU product Jim McMahon to act a fool such as the time before Super Bowl XX to “moon’’ a New Orleans TV news helicopter crew.

You can be assured Patriots quarterback Thomas Edward Patrick Brady will not miss curfew Saturday night.

Brady is the ultimate team player. He doesn’t stray from doing his part as laid down to him by Belichick. It is a proven product that Belichick has installed.

The Patriots quarterback-head coach combination is the difference between Atlanta and New England.

It has produced three Super Bowl Most Valuable Player trophies for Brady and I see him being crowned MVP for the fourth time, his team for the fifth time.

Quinn, the 16th head coach in Atlanta was known for being one of the top defensive minds when he was in that role in Seattle.

Quinn better have a foolproof plan if he wants to keep the Patriots from lighting up the scoreboard Sunday.

He can counter by relying heavily on his offensive side of the ball. The Falcons have the No. 1 offense in the NFL this season while the Patriots had the No. 1 defense.

It promises to be a chess match on a 100-yard field.

It is said that defense wins games, but today’s NFL teams are built on offense and wide-open games. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for close to 5,000 yards this season. The Patriots better keep an eye on Ryan.

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots hone in on All-World wide receiver Julio Jones. In reverse, how will Atlanta make life miserable for Tom Brady and the variety of weapons in his arsenal?

In a growing number of recent Super Bowls, players who aren’t considered as the best players on their team will have the game of their lives.

I side with Patriots defensive end Chris Long when he told reporters on this week’s Media Day: “I would take Tom Brady above any living or non-living quarterback.’’

You can’t argue with that logic.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Reach him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.