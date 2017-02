NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people were displaced after a house fire in East Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 100 block of Elmhurst Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. There were reports of smoke and flames coming from the house.

The blaze caused serious damage to the home, displacing three adults and two children.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.