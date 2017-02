NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bowling alley in Donelson is closed after it was broken into early Friday morning.

Donelson Bowl on Donelson Pike posted about the break-in on Facebook.

The business was reportedly vandalized and burglarized as well.

“Due to clean up and getting everything back in order we are currently closed and will be until further notice.”

No suspect information or additional information was released.