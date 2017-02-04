DOJ asks court to stay order on travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):

7:26 p.m.

The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge’s order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s travel ban.

The federal government’s request for an emergency stay was filed Saturday night with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The filing asks the court to lift an order from a day earlier from a judge in Washington state.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America’s refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The administration on Saturday moved to suspend enforcement of the travel ban as the Justice Department readied its legal challenge.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a “so-called judge.”

___

6:30 p.m.

About 1,000 protesters are holding a rally outside Trump Plaza, a luxury waterfront condo building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Protesters shouted “We want a leader, not an angry tweeter,” Saturday evening and set up a flag-draped coffin that they said represented the death of democracy.

They’re expected to march two miles to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where he’s staying this weekend.

Demonstrations were held Saturday in cities around the country including in Denver, Colorado, where thousands gathered for a rally in support of the Muslim community. Participants carried signs, heard speeches, sang and chanted.

In New York City, thousands of LGBT Americans gathered outside the New York City bar where the gay rights movement was born, demanding that the president suspend his immigration ban.

___

6:15 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says he doesn’t believe President Donald Trump’s reference to the “so-called judge” who ordered a stay of his refugee and immigration ban undermines the separation of powers in the Constitution.

Trump turned to Twitter on Saturday to mock U.S. District Judge James Robart as a “so-called judge” and dismiss his ruling as “ridiculous” and one that could allow “many very bad and dangerous people” into the U.S.

In an interview for ABC’s “This Week,” Pence said Robart had the authority to stay Trump’s executive order. But, Pence added, the administration will go through the process in the courts of getting a stay so that Trump’s action can be implemented.

As far as Trump’s reference to the “so-called judge,” Pence tells ABC that “the American people are very accustomed to this president speaking his mind and speaking very straight with them.”