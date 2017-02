MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters were called back to a house fire in Mt. Juliet after it rekindled early Saturday morning.

The fire began Friday afternoon at a home on Belinda Parkway near Rolling Meadow Drive.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department reported the fire rekindled around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

A portion of Belinda Parkway was closed while crews battled the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.