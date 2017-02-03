Tennessee woman in need of kidney transplant finds husband is perfect match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee woman is enjoying an early Valentine’s gift from her husband Friday afternoon.

Brittney Stewart received a kidney from her husband Matt, who she met and dated through college when she found out she had Stage 3 kidney disease.

The couple has now been married for a year when she learned she needed a transplant.

Matt put himself at the top of the list of possible donors.

“It wasn’t a coincidence, the way it was orchestrated,” he told News 2. “God orchestrated the entire event. I was a perfect match.”

He’s AB positive, along with only 3 percent of the entire population, and told News 2 his antibodies matched his wife’s.

“For the next six weeks, we’re going to take it easy, recover, do as the doctor says,” Brittney said. “But then we both plan to go back to work full time and start our life over again with no limitations.”

The couple just bought a new home and is now thinking of growing their family.

