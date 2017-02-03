Soldiers return to Fort Campbell after 9-month deployment

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – Troops returned to their families early Friday morning at Fort Campbell.

The soldiers arrived around 2 a.m. after several delays from a nine-month deployment.

Family members told News 2 they were proud and can’t wait to see their loved ones.

Lisa Swofford was overjoyed to see her son, Briar, return.

“He had just chosen his path and this is the path that he chose and couldn’t be more proud of him,” said Swofford.

“He’s very dedicated to what he does and to his country and as a mom I couldn’t be prouder.”

Another group of soldiers are expected to return from overseas late Friday night.