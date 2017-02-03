Search continues for car Madison woman drove into Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search continues for the car a Madison woman drove into the Cumberland River in a suicide attempt Thursday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department is using a boat with sonar technology to search for the vehicle, which is still at the bottom of the river.

While investigators search for that car, a memorial is growing at Officer Eric Mumaw’s patrol vehicle outside of the Madison police precinct.

Rudie McGowan placed flowers on the fallen officer’s vehicle Friday morning. Her father was an officer and she’s also married to a police officer.

“You don’t know unless you’re in it,” McGowan told News 2. “You see them work hard every day and it just meant a lot to come out and show my support.”

Denise Henderson works in Madison and dropped off flowers as well.

“The officers are on our side and I think the public needs to realize that,” Henderson said. “Especially nowadays and this officer lost his life just trying to help and protect.”

While News 2 was at the boat ramp where Officer Mumaw lost his life, a fellow officer came to pay his respects. He prayed for his brother in blue silently by the Cumberland.

Nearby, a memorial is growing in that location as well, with signs of remembrance, respect and mourning.

