NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The remains of the Fort Campbell soldier found months after she disappeared last year will be flown back her home on Friday.

Pfc. Shadow McClaine’s remains were escorted by Patriot Guard riders from Clarksville to Nashville late Friday morning.

They are expected to be placed on a Southwest flight at the Nashville airport around 1 p.m. where they will be flown to Sacramento, California.

McClaine is from Yuba City, about 42 miles north of Sacramento.