Predators place Mike Ribeiro on waivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After resurrecting his career two years ago in Nashville, the Predators placed forward Mike Ribeiro on waivers Friday.

It’s a move head coach Peter Laviolette said was Ribeiro’s decision after he had been a healthy scratch in the Predators last two games.

“He didn’t didn’t want to finish that way being in the stands,” said Laviolette.” He had a request for a trade and we tried to help him with that so he’s on waivers today to see if there is somebody that is going to pick him up.”

Ribeiro played in 46 games this year for the Predators, scoring just four goals and dishing out 21 assists, a far cry from his 62 points during the 2014-2015 season.

After being scratched a year ago in the Preds second round playoff series with the Sharks, General Manager David Poile said Ribeiro would need “the summer of his life” to make this year’s roster.

After losing his top six role with the Preds, however, the 36 year old was ready to move on.

If another team claims Ribeiro off waivers, the Preds would save $3.5 million in cap space. Ribeiro is in the final year of his two-year $7 million contract.