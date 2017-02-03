Police: Woman charged after Metro officer’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The alleged suicidal woman whose actions led to the death of Metro police officer Eric Mumaw will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

An arrest warrant for 40-year-old Juli Glisson has been issued and she will be arrested upon her release from the hospital.

An investigation by Metro police alleges Glisson placed her car from park into gear as Officer Mumaw and Officer Trent Craig were at her driver’s door trying to get her to safety.

Metro police said Glisson was legally drunk while behind the wheel and is currently on probation related to a April 2016 DUI conviction.

PHOTOS: Officer’s body found after water rescue

The call for the rescue at Peeler Park Greenway Trailhead on Neelys Bend Road went out at 4:16 a.m. after 911 received a call from a family member of Glisson’s.

Family told dispatchers she was in a car on the boat ramp and had a history of being suicidal.

Officers Mumaw, Trent Craig and Nick Diamond responded to the scene and spent several minutes trying to convince Glisson to get out of the car, which was at the bottom of the ramp.

Metro police said Diamond was on the passenger side of the vehicle while Mumaw and Craig spoke with the woman through her driver’s side window.

According to a press release, as Craig reached in to prevent Glisson from putting the car into gear, Mumaw tried to open her door. It is believed she then put the car into gear and it headed into the river.

Officers Mumaw and Diamond went with the car and lost their balance when they stepped off of the end of the boat ramp. The two were pulled further into the river by the car.

Police say Diamond attempted to reach for Murmaw as Mumaw drifted further into the river, but he lost his grip.

Craig ran along the riverbank for a short distance, saw the top of Mumaw’s head and jumped into the water, which Metro police said came up to his neck. The water temperature and conditions were too much, and authorities said Craig was forced to get out of the river.

Mumaw was last seen by his fellow officer 40 to 50 yards from the banks, where the water is estimated to be 15 feet deep.

His body was discovered less than 100 yards from the boat ramp around 8:15 a.m.

He is the eighteenth Metro officer to die in the line of duty since 1963.

A candelight vigil is being held at 7 p.m. Friday at Peeler Park. If you would like to bring cards, they will be passed on to the family. Mumaw left behind a daughter and fiance.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday at Cornerstone Church, located at 726 W. Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. The memorial service will begin at 12 p.m.