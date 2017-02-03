Police: Serial shoplifter sought in connection to Target thefts

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are seeking a man they call a serial shoplifter.

The unidentified suspect is wanted for stealing several high-end gaming controllers from the Cool Springs Target, according to police.

The recurring thefts have been committed by this suspect at least three times since December.

Authorities said he has been seen in an older model Maroon Buick LeSabre.

Franklin police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on him. Call 615-794-4000 with any tips.