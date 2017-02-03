Pastors pray over local police department command staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A coalition of Nashville pastors attended the weekly meeting of Metro Nashville’s Police Department’s command staff Friday following the death of Officer Eric Mumaw.

The meeting, called CompStat, is a weekly event where all of Nashville’s precinct commanders, captains, department heads and the police chief meet to go over crime statistics and trends.

At Friday’s meeting, a group of pastors who planned to attend two weeks ago, were at the meeting a day after the department lost Officer Mumaw.

Officer Mumaw died while trying to save a suicidal woman who was contemplating driving into a river on Thursday morning.

Worship Pastor Aaron Johnson from Harvest Bible Chapel Nashville Central offered the prayer.

“I just kind of prayed from my heart. I am not anyone special I am just a regular guy who cares about people,” he said after the meeting. “We have got to come together hold hands and love one another.”

Johnson said given the current division in America about politics and the conflicts between police and the public, having a strong relationship with Metro Nashville Police Department is vital.

“I see a lot of pain in the media killing on the blue and black side,” he said. “So we are saying we need to come together to support one another, love one another and build relationships with one another.”

Officer Mumaw is the eighteenth officer to die in the line of duty since Nashville’s Metropolitan government came into existence in 1963, according to the police department.

The group of pastors plan to attend the memorial for Officer Mumaw on Monday and to continue to attend CompStat.

