NES dismisses lawsuit over One Touch Make Ready

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Electric Service said Friday it has dismissed its lawsuit over the One Touch Make Ready ordinance.

NES says it filed the lawsuit last October with the Davidson County court to ask for clarity on its rights and obligations in relation to OTMR.

At the time, the company said because AT&T and Comcast have filed separate lawsuits against Mayor Megan Barry and Metro Nashville, it has become clear to NES that if it chooses to comply with the ordinance, it will be subject to similar lawsuits.

NES said in a statement Friday: “Today, Google Fiber assured NES it will pay any potential damages that result from NES abiding by the ordinance in relation to the deployment of Google Fiber,” said NES President and CEO Decosta Jenkins. “This is a win for NES, Google Fiber and Nashville residents who are looking forward to having access to Google Fiber.”

One Touch Make Ready makes it so one crew, approved by the pole’s owner, completes all the work necessary to install Google Fiber instead of each carrier moving its own line.