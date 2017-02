NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 40-year-old man who was hit by a car in south Nashville Sunday night has died.

Ni Soc, of Humber Drive, passed away Thursday night, according to Metro police.

He was walking on Wallace Road near Tampa Drive at 6 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a 2010 Dodge Charger traveling westbound.

Authorities say Soc was not in a crosswalk, and there was no sign of drugs or alcohol in him or the driver.

No other details about the incident have been released.