Man arrested for theft that disrupted local, state emergency communications

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Perry County man is facing several charges for reportedly stealing $10,000 worth of emergency equipment.

After a month-long investigation, police arrested 48-year-old Frank Aldridge Thursday when they responded to a domestic incident.

Authorities say on or around Dec. 12, Aldridge forced his way into a communications tower in Lobelville. He reportedly took emergency communications equipment with the intent of selling it.

The theft disrupted emergency communication for several agencies, including the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, City of Lobelville and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

According to a press release, authorities received a break in the case on Wednesday after a county worker saw what appeared to be radio equipment along a rural road near the Buffalo River.

After investigating the scene, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office discovered additional equipment in the water.

They say Aldridge disposed of the items when he was unable to sell it.

He now faces more than a dozen charges, including theft over $10,000, aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism over $1,000 and burglary.

More federal charges could be added since the theft interfered with federally licensed communications equipment.

Aldridge’s bond was set at $75,000.