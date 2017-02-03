MACC announces $10 adoption rates during ‘Super Pets’ event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Animal Care and Control is hosting a “Super Pets” adoption event through Saturday.

All adoption fees will be lowered to $10.

“We have over 70 pets in our adoption program. By adopting one of our shelter pets, you’ll not only save that pet’s life, you’ll help us create space to care for the hundreds of new pets entering our care every week through no fault of their own,” MACC spokesperson Rebecca Morris said.

Potential adopters will meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

All animals have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated and microchipped.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. It’s opened Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.