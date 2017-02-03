Little Big Town adds more dates to year-long Ryman residency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Due to the high demand, Little Big Town has announced the expansion of their one-year residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The group’s residency is the first-ever at the Ryman Auditorium and so far, they’re currently scheduled to play nine shows at the Mother Church, including February 24 and 25, May 19 and 20, July 28 and 29, September 15 and 16 and November 27.

More shows will be announced later this year.

Tickets and special two-day packages for the newly-announced July and November dates, will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com and ryman.com. Tickets will only be on-sale online.

Tickets range in cost from $50.50 to $90.50. Each ticket purchased includes Little Big Town’s new album “The Breaker,” which will be released on February 24.