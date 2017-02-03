Lady Gaga promises halftime show to remember

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — Lady Gaga is the first performer to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and then immediately turn around and become the halftime show performer the following year.

Gaga was asked to reveal details about her performance during Thursday’s press conference, but she was adamant about keeping it all a secret.

“I don’t want to give away also how many costume change I’m doing. I don’t want to give it away. I don’t want to give away any songs I’m singing. I’m sticking with my same answer, that I’m not going to tell you,” Gaga told fans.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out exactly what is in store, but multiple sources are reporting that her performance will incorporate the roof of NRG Stadium.

If she is suspended from the roof, as predicted, she will be 265 feet in the air!

5 days A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

What Lady Gaga wasn’t hush-hush about was the impact the halftime show has had on her.

“I think I saw the halftime show before I ever made the decision that I wanted to be a songwriter. Watching Michael Jackson do the halftime show is one of the fondest memories that I have,” she said.

Gaga has not been quiet politically over the past few months, but when asked, she said the only statements she will make are ones she’s consistently made her entire career.

“I believe in a passion for inclusion,” she said. “I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness.”

Me and mom in the End Zone 👯🏈💕 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Her only focus during Sunday’s performance?

“[What] I want more than anything is to create a moment that everyone is watching will never forget,” she explained. “Not for me, but for themselves.”

“That kid that couldn’t get a seat at the cool kids’ table, and that kid that was kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn’t accept him for who he was—that kid is going to have the stage for 13 minutes,” she continued, “and I am excited to give it to them.”

Gaga did say that she went through her whole career of songs and picked ones she thinks football fans and those just tuning into the halftime show will enjoy.