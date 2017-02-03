Jury finds 2 men guilty of murdering TSU student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Davidson County jury found two men guilty in the murder of a Tennessee State University student.

William Lawrence and Tyjuan Wallace were found guilty after a three-day trial of first-degree murder in the death of Eric Jackson Jr.

Officials say testimony showed the two approached Jackson, who was 21, and his girlfriend as they sat in his car near Hadley Park before the African Street Festival in September 2015.

Assistant District Attorney Doug Thurman said Jackson was shot in the head as he tried to drive away from the men after an attempted robbery.

“These defendants showed no consideration for the life of a young man who was committed to his studies at TSU and had a full life ahead of him. We are pleased that the jury has helped bring justice for the family and get these dangerous men off the streets of Nashville,” Thurman said.

According to a press release, Metro police Detectives Andrew Davis and Chad Gish left no stone unturned as they discovered incriminating text messages that allowed for the conviction.

Both defendants are sentenced to life in prison.